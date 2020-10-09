Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple Shut as 10 Priests Test COVID +Ve

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has been shut for devotees till 15 October after 12 staff members, including 10 priests, were infected with coronavirus.

While darshans have been disallowed, daily pujas will be carried out by the tantri, NDTV quoted the temple's executive officer Ratheeshan IAS as saying.

Among those infected are two chief priests, eight sub-priests and two guards, though all of them are currently asymptomatic.