Kerala Nun Rape: SC Rejects Bishop’s Plea to Remove Him As Accused

In July 2020, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Bishop Franco’s petition asking for his name to be removed the list of accused in the case of sexually assaulting a nun at the Missionaries of Jesus. The High Court stated that Bishop Franco will have to face a trial in the case. The court did not accept the accused’s argument that the case does not hold water. It said that the evidence against Bishop Franco in the chargesheet is sufficient for a trial to be held against him. Based on this finding, the court rejected the petition.

Prior to this, the trial court, too, had rejected the Bishop’s discharge summary requesting to remove him from the case. It was after this that he moved the Kerala High Court