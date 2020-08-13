Kerala Nun Rape: Trial Against Bishop Mulakkal to Start on 16 Sept

The court granted the bail on fresh bail sureties and had adjourned the hearing to 13 August. His new bail conditions had specified that until 13 August, he must not leave Kerala and must also be physically present for all subsequent hearings.

The prosecution, in the previous hearing, had also pointed out that the accused, who tested positive for coronavirus in July in Jalandhar, Punjab, had not submitted a COVID-19 negative certificate before the court.

Mulakkal was arrested on 21 September 2018 on rape charges, and he secured bail on 16 October 2018.

The charge sheet names 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and 22 nuns.

After the case came to light, Mulakkal was removed as head of the Jalandhar diocese.