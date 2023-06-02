Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 331 Live Result Declared Today; Know Prize List

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 331 draw is released today, Friday, 2 June 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can go through the live result now on the official site - keralalotteries.com. It is important to remember the result timing so that people do not miss checking the list of lucky winners for today. All participants must go through the result announcement carefully and check their numbers with the ticket numbers mentioned online.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 331 on Friday, 2 June, will also be available in a PDF form for those participants who want to save a copy. You must go to keralalotteries.com to download the PDF after 4 pm today. Anybody can check the list of winning lottery ticket numbers today, on Friday, online.
Only a few lucky lottery participants are able to become winners. It is important to check the result carefully because one small mistake can lead to your loss. Winners should also remember the deadline to submit their lottery sambad tickets to claim the prize money.
As per official rules, winners have to submit their tickets within thirty days from the result declaration date. You cannot submit the tickets a day later because the department will not give you the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Today, 2 June 2023: Prize List for Nirmal NR 331
The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 331 prize list for Friday, 2 June 2023, is stated here for the readers:
First Prize Money: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 331 Result PDF: How to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 331 result PDF today, Friday, 2 June 2023:
Go to the lottery department website mentioned earlier.
Find the lottery sambad results tab and click on the link that states Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 331 on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR 331 lottery sambad PDF will open when you tap on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF properly.
Download the result PDF from the official website and save a copy.
You can also save a hard copy of the lottery result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)