Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 331 Live Result Declared Today; Know Prize List

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 331 draw is released today, Friday, 2 June 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can go through the live result now on the official site - keralalotteries.com. It is important to remember the result timing so that people do not miss checking the list of lucky winners for today. All participants must go through the result announcement carefully and check their numbers with the ticket numbers mentioned online.

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 331 on Friday, 2 June, will also be available in a PDF form for those participants who want to save a copy. You must go to keralalotteries.com to download the PDF after 4 pm today. Anybody can check the list of winning lottery ticket numbers today, on Friday, online.