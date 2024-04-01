Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 763 Declared on 1 April; Check Prize Money

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 763 draw today, Monday, 1 April 2024, is officially released on the lottery draw website - keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who want to check the lucky winners. One must properly review the lottery numbers and other personal details mentioned in the result. Participants must also check the announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala before looking at the winning numbers. Everyone should note that the live result link is released after 3 pm.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 763 on Monday, 1 April, can be downloaded in a PDF form after the link is activated. The lottery sambad result PDF link is usually declared after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com, as per the details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One must keep updating the site.