Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result Today: Go to keralalotteries.com and check the winning numbers for Wednesday.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 draw is declared on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the weekly lottery results at 3 pm every day for the participants to know the winning numbers. The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result on Wednesday is also released at the same time. Participants of the lottery draw should go to the official website – keralalotteries.com – to check and download the lottery draw result.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 PDF can be downloaded from the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery on Wednesday, 28 September 2022, should stay alert. They are requested to go through all the details on the website carefully before downloading the result. One should know all the lottery rules as well.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided on certain rules of the Kerala lotteries. Participants of the lottery draw must follow all the rules set by the department if they want to win the prize money.
According to the rules, winners of the Kerala Lottery draw have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration if they want to win the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Prize Money List: 28 September 2022
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 prize money for Wednesday, 28 September 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Eighth Prize: Rs 1 hundred
These are all the prize money details for Wednesday set by the State Lottery Department. Participants should take note of the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result: How To Check Akshaya AK 568 Winning Numbers
Here are the simple steps that participants should follow to check and download the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 on Wednesday, 28 September 2022:
Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result on the home page of the site
The result PDF will open on your screen.
Verify the numbers on the PDF with your lottery ticket to see if you have won
Download the lottery result from the website to take a better look
