ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result Today: Go to keralalotteries.com and check the winning numbers for Wednesday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here
i

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 draw is declared on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the weekly lottery results at 3 pm every day for the participants to know the winning numbers. The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result on Wednesday is also released at the same time. Participants of the lottery draw should go to the official website – keralalotteries.com – to check and download the lottery draw result.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 PDF can be downloaded from the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery on Wednesday, 28 September 2022, should stay alert. They are requested to go through all the details on the website carefully before downloading the result. One should know all the lottery rules as well.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Released Today for Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) – Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Released Today for Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) – Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided on certain rules of the Kerala lotteries. Participants of the lottery draw must follow all the rules set by the department if they want to win the prize money.

According to the rules, winners of the Kerala Lottery draw have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration if they want to win the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Prize Money List: 28 September 2022

Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 prize money for Wednesday, 28 September 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 1 hundred

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W-686 Released at 3 PM Today, Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W-686 Released at 3 PM Today, Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
These are all the prize money details for Wednesday set by the State Lottery Department. Participants should take note of the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Result: How To Check Akshaya AK 568 Winning Numbers

Here are the simple steps that participants should follow to check and download the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 on Wednesday, 28 September 2022:

  • Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com

  • Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result on the home page of the site

  • The result PDF will open on your screen.

  • Verify the numbers on the PDF with your lottery ticket to see if you have won

  • Download the lottery result from the website to take a better look

Also Read

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-295) Result Today, 23 September 2022 - Prize Money

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-295) Result Today, 23 September 2022 - Prize Money

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×