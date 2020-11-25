Kerala Govt Moves SC Against ‘Arbitrary’ Airport Lease to Adani

On Tuesday, 24 November, the Kerala government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to allow Adani Enterprises Limited to take over the “operation, management and development” of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

They had already previously moved the Kerala High Court against the AAI’s decision to lease the airport to Adani for 50 years, but on 19 October, the high court had allowed it to proceed – hence this appeal in the apex court.

The Kerala government insists that it was an “arbitrary and illegal” action by the AAI to hand over control to a private entity rather than the state government itself, as the tender process was malafide and violates an undertaking previously given by the central Ministry of Civil Aviation to them.