Kerala Couple Arrested for Allegedly Converting Adivasis in Kutta

A couple, namely 62-year-old Kuriachhan and 57-year-old Selenamma, hailing from Kerala's Wayanad, were arrested for allegedly converting Adivasis in Kodagu district's Manchahalli village, and are presently in judicial custody.

Members of the Bajrang Dal claimed that they were caught red-handed as they were attempting to convert few Hindu villagers in Kutta, and filed a written complaint in the matter.

They were earlier booked under Section 295(A) (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police stated, "The gazette notification of the recently passed anti-conversion law has not reached us yet. That is the reason the accused have been booked under the old section. However, when we are filing the chargesheet, we will apply the newly passed anti-conversion law," The New Indian Express reported.