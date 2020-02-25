‘Everyone Wants the Violence To Stop’: Kejriwal After Meeting Shah

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Bidhuriand and Congress leader Subhash Chopra were also present at the meeting.

Ahead of the meet, Kejriwal chaired a meet with Delhi MLAs and said that he is "very worried" about the prevailing situation. At a press conference after the meeting, Kejriwal appealed to all Delhites to maintain peace, reported ANI.

Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

The death toll from the clashes has increased to seven, according to the Delhi Police on Tuesday. A Delhi Police head constable is among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday.