‘Everyone Wants the Violence To Stop’: Kejriwal After Meeting Shah
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 25 February, met central Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital amid clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment Act) (CAA) in northeast Delhi.
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Bidhuriand and Congress leader Subhash Chopra were also present at the meeting.
Ahead of the meet, Kejriwal chaired a meet with Delhi MLAs and said that he is "very worried" about the prevailing situation. At a press conference after the meeting, Kejriwal appealed to all Delhites to maintain peace, reported ANI.
Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.
The death toll from the clashes has increased to seven, according to the Delhi Police on Tuesday. A Delhi Police head constable is among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday.
Loading...
‘People Coming From Outside, Severe Shortage of Police Force’: Kejriwal
“Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate,” he added.
“MLAs of the affected areas informed me that there is a severe shortage of police force and police can't take action till they receive orders from the top. I have also asked District Magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas,” he said.
Earlier during the day, the chief minister also urged everyone to shun violence.
Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that strict action will be taken against people involved in the violence in Delhi, ANI reported.
“Since 2 months there was a dharna but centre gave a chance for peaceful demonstrations & protests. But yesterday’s violence won't be tolerated,” he added.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )