Kashmiri Pilgrim Detained Over Mistaken Identity in Iraq, Released

With no remorse, either from Interpol or the Iraqi authorities, on his month-long detention for mistaken identity, 51-year-old Kashmiri pilgrim Nazir Ahmad Dar has been released from jail and allowed to return to his home. A resident of Khushalsar wetland in Zadibal area of downtown Srinagar, Dar had been taken into custody by the Iraqi authorities on his arrival from Damascus, Syria, at Alnajaf International Airport on 30 December 2019, when his 70-member group was on the last leg of a four-country pilgrimage.

“For 13 days, I was kept at a police station in Najaf. For 14 days, I was held in a prison in Mussayib. I have never committed a crime in my life. I don’t know why they snatched away peace of my family and relatives and confined me for a month in the prison for no fault of mine,” Dar said in a telephonic conversation with The Quint before leaving for New Delhi via Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, 30 January.