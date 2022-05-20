ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir University Gets First Woman VC With Professor Nilofer Khan's Appointment

Nilofer Khan has been appointed as vice-chancellor for a three-year term, and will take over her new role on 21 May.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Kashmir University Gets First Woman VC With Professor Nilofer Khan's Appointment
i

For the first time since it was established in 1948, a woman academician will head the Kashmir University. In an order, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday, 19 May, announced that Professor Nilofer Khan was appointed the new vice-chancellor of the university.

With 30 years of experience behind her, Khan was a professor in the university's Home Science department. She has replaced earth-scientist Talat Ahmad, whose term ended in August 2021.
Also Read

'Issue Between DU, St Stephen's on Admissions To Be Resolved This Week': DU VC

'Issue Between DU, St Stephen's on Admissions To Be Resolved This Week': DU VC
ADVERTISEMENT

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, I Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three years with effect from the date she takes over the charge,” the notification read.

Khan has been appointed as vice-chancellor for a three-year term, and will take over her new role on Saturday, 21 May.

She had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university few years ago.

Also Read

Controversial Tweets Row: New JNU VC's Claims On Her Account Have Contradictions

Controversial Tweets Row: New JNU VC's Claims On Her Account Have Contradictions

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×