Karnataka, Punjab Report First Positive Coronavirus Cases

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare reported the first positive case in a software engineer who returned from the United States to Bengaluru on 1 March.

The man, in his 40s, who hails from Karnataka, travelled from Austic, Texas to New York City on 27 February and flew to Bengaluru via Dubai the next day. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru hospital on 8 March, after developing symptoms.

He was placed in isolation and his samples were sent to be tested at the National Institute if Virology in the city. Following his reports testing positive, his wife and two children have also been placed under home quarantine for the mandatory period of 28 days, reported ANI, quoting Minister Dr K Sudhakar.