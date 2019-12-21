Karnataka Govt to Implement NRC ‘At the Earliest’: BJP Sources

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) gain traction across the state, Karnataka’s BJP government is aiming to implement NRC ‘at the earliest’.

Sources in the BJP said the central leadership has asked Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to begin the NRC process as early as the first quarter of 2020. Being one of the largest BJP-ruled states in the country, the BJP wants to make the NRC exercise in Karnataka an example for the country, they added.