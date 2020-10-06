K’taka Congress MP DK Suresh Tests Positive For COVID-19 

State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar also tested COVID positive on Monday and is presently under home isolation.

"As I have tested positive for COVID-19, I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors. No need to panic as there are no symptoms," Suresh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar, 64, is the ruling BJP's legislator for the fifth term from the Rajajinagar Assembly segment in the city's northwest suburb.

Kumar is among the dozen state Cabinet ministers who have been infected by the virus.