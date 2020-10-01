Karnataka Colleges Won’t Open From 1 October: Higher Education Min

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday, 1 October, said that regular classes for college students will not begin from Thursday. The minister had earlier announced that offline classes would begin from 1 October. Narayan said that online classes will continue until further notice.

“The UGC recently announced the date of admission for new entrants as 1 November. We are also waiting for fresh guidelines from UGC and Ministry of Home Affairs. We will take a decision based on that,” said Commissioner for Higher Education Pradeep P said.