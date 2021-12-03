Karnataka CM Holds Meeting on COVID After 2 Test Positive With Omicron Variant

In the wake of two Omicron cases detected yesterday, Karnataka Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Friday, 3 December.

Two fully vaccinated males aged 46 and 66 years had tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka on Thursday.

The 46-year-old had no travel history and is a health professional. The patient had 13 primary contacts and 250 secondary contacts, out of which, five have tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old had tested positive on 20 November. His primary and secondary contacts were 24 and 240, respectively. None of these contacts tested positive.