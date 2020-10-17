K’taka Family ‘Kills Woman’ for Relationship with Dalit Man

The Karnataka Police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old farmer from Kudur in Ramanagara for allegedly killing his 18-year-old daughter for falling in love with a Dalit man. Eighteen-year-old Hemalatha's body was recovered in a mango grove in Magadi, about 60 km away from Bengaluru city. The police said that Krishnappa, who is from the Vokkaliga community, a dominant caste, did not approve of his daughter's relationship with her boyfriend Puneet, who is from the Dalit community.

On 9 October 2020, 48-year-old Krishnappa filed a missing persons complaint with the Kudur Police stating that his 18-year-old daughter Hemalatha, a first-year B.Com student, was missing. In his complaint, he alleged that he had gone to his farm to oversee some work and returned home at 4 pm to find that his daughter had gone missing. He had also said that a man named Puneet had been constantly calling his daughter for a few weeks. He had also indicated that he suspects Puneet's hand in her disappearance.