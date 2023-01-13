Kanjhawala Death Case: 11 Police Personnel Who Were on Duty on 1 Jan Suspended
MHA had also suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer.
A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended the suspension of 11 police personnel, who were on duty during the accident and death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini Guriqbal Singh Sidhu on Friday, 13 January, suspended the deployed personnel.
Who are the suspended cops? DCP Rohini Sidhu said five personnel on two police pickets and six personnel in three PCR vans have been suspended. Further action will be taken against them based on the results of the internal disciplinary proceedings, officials said.
The suspended policemen include two Sub Inspectors, four Assistant Sub Inspectors, four Head Constables, and one Constable.
What happened on 1 January? 20-year-old Anjali Singh was returning home in the wee hours of Sunday, 1 January, when a grey Baleno car hit her two-wheeler – and dragged her entangled body for over 10 kilometres.
Who are the accused? Seven men were arrested after an FIR was filed under sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.
A seventh accused named Ankush was granted bail on Saturday, 7 January, on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 in the case, after he had surrendered to the police on Friday.
Delhi Police's Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda had told The Quint, Ankush had conspired to shield his brother, Amit Khanna, who is believed to have been driving the car when the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, a sixth accused, Ashutosh, was arrested by the police on Friday.
The other five arrested are – Manoj Mittal (27), Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), and Mithun (27).
After receiving a detailed report from the Delhi Police, the MHA on Thursday, 12 January, also suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer, considering the lack of investigation.
The ministry has also suggested the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished.
Delhi Police gets blood sample report of the accused: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Rohini on Friday handed over the blood sample report of the accused and the crime scene report to Delhi Police. The blood sample report will reveal if the accused had consumed alcohol the night of the accident.
The FSL will also hand over the deceased's viscera report to the police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Delhi Police MHA Anjali Singh
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.