Kabaddi Player Shot Dead in Punjab During Tournament
The 40-year-old was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors there declared him brought dead.
i
An international-level kabaddi player, Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, was shot dead on Monday, 14 March, while he was at a kabaddi tournament in Malian village near Punjab's Jalandhar, police said, reported NDTV.
A video of the murder has gone viral on social media.
(This story will be updated.)
