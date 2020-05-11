Migrant Workers Walk Home, #MeTooMigrants Tweet From Home
Many Indians took to Twitter to try to express solidarity with the migrant laboureres in crisis, with the hashtag #MeTooMigrant, the online movement, which in many cases instead became a display of people’s previleges.
While the respective struggles of India’s migrant labourers and other individuals are ‘kaafi real’ amid the pandemic and lockdown, they are not the same.
