‘Jumping on BJP Bandwagon Not the Right Option’: Scindia’s Cousin

Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarman said cousin Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to quit the Congress and join the BJP was not 'the right option'.

"I think all of us should sit together and think of the way ahead as all of us belong to the Congress ideology," Debbarman told IANS.

Debbarman, who is from the Tripura royal family, said, "Jumping on to the BJP bandwagon is not the right option. We should sit down and find ways as to how we can contribute for the country in a situation where the Congress leadership seems unwilling to give space to the youth."