‘Jumping on BJP Bandwagon Not the Right Option’: Scindia’s Cousin
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarman said cousin Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to quit the Congress and join the BJP was not 'the right option'.
"I think all of us should sit together and think of the way ahead as all of us belong to the Congress ideology," Debbarman told IANS.
Debbarman, who is from the Tripura royal family, said, "Jumping on to the BJP bandwagon is not the right option. We should sit down and find ways as to how we can contribute for the country in a situation where the Congress leadership seems unwilling to give space to the youth."
Time for Congress' Young Leaders to Come Together
He said all the young leaders in Congress have worked together and "it's time we should come out with a solution as India needs an effective Opposition".
"I think leaders such as Sachin Pilot (Rajasthan), Ajoy Kumar (Jharkhand) and many others have the capability," he said.
Debbarman himself had resigned as Tripura Congress chief last year. He said that if the Congress is not willing to wake up and not ready to fight against the BJP, "then it is important to come out with a new independent centrist party which works for all and without leaning towards one extreme".
‘Rahul Should Ask His Office Why Scindia Wasn't Given Time’
When asked about his Facebook post, where he mentioned that Scindia did not get appointment from Rahul Gandhi's office, he said, "Scindia had asked for an appointment with Rahul Gandhi's office five months ago, but he did not get any. And yesterday, Rahul claimed Scindia was one leader who could walk to his residence anytime. He (Rahul Gandhi) should ask his office why Scindia wasn't given time."
"Another important point that Rahul Gandhi had raised in his resignation letter was that he had felt alone in the party as senior leaders were putting their children first and not the party. He, in fact, referred to the party's old guard. So, what I am saying is nothing different from what Rahul had said," said Debbarman.
(With inputs from IANS.)
