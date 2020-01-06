JNU Attack: BJP Ally JD(U) Seeks Removal of V-C, Demands SC Probe
The demand for sacking the JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadeesh Kumar grew louder on Monday, 6 January, as BJP’s ally JD(U) expressed solidarity with the JNU students.
Demanding the vice chancellor’s removal, the JD(U) also sought a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the Sunday night violence in the university and accused the Delhi Police of failing in its duties, PTI reported.
JNU is known for debate, dialogue and ideological differences and never for such incidents, Tyagi said, terming the violence an act of “cowardice of those ideologically defeated in debate.”
‘Cowardly V-C Introduces Illegal Policies Through Backdoor’
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was brutally attacked on Sunday by a group of masked men, accused the vice-chancellor of "incompetency" and demanded that he step down, PTI reported.
The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) demanded that the vice-chancellor either tender his resignation or be removed by the HRD Ministry.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, a former JNUSU president, said, "The vice chancellor is also complicit in this attack. He must be sacked immediately."
"The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies. But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside," it further alleged.
Sonajharia Minz, a former JNUTA president, questioned the absence of Kumar when the entire incident was unfolding.
Vikramaditya Chaudhary, a faculty member, said they tried to call the administration officials but no one responded.
"My wife was chased by a mob. She ran for her life while she was being abused and chased. She also locked the house from inside. They banged every house in the complex of the housing society," Chaudhary alleged.
‘JNU V-C Completely Ineffective’
Former JNU Chancellor and senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday slammed Jagadesh Kumar, alleging that he had been "absent" at this crucial juncture and was "completely ineffective".
Expressing shock at the events at the premier university, Singh urged the home ministry to get the whole matter impartially probed, and apprehend the “masked miscreants who violently attacked university students, including women. He also said that necessary action should be taken against those involved regardless of their political affiliations.
Masked people brandishing hockey sticks and iron rods unleashed mayhem, trawling through corridors and breaking into hostels, including those occupied by women at the university on Sunday.
The Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. The case has been transferred to its Crime Branch.
Meanwhile, Kumar appealed to all students to maintain peace, saying the university's top priority was protecting the academic interests of students.
Kumar stayed away from the meeting that was held between JNU administration and HRD Ministry on Monday, 5 January, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
