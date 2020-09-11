Jharkhand High Court to Hear Lalu’s Bail Plea in Fodder Scam Case
The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 Cr from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93, when Yadav was CM.
The Jharkhand High Court will on Friday, 11 September, hear a bail plea filed by former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the 950-crore fodder scam.
The case is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93, when Prasad was Bihar’s chief minister.
Devarshi Mandal, Prasad’s lawyer, said that the RJD boss had a good chance of securing bail since he has already done around half of his five-year sentence and is also keeping unwell.
Yadav is presently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand and has been hospitalised for months now. He has been convicted in three fodder cases so far and in 2013, Yadav was held guilty by a trial court in first of the six cases against him.
Following his conviction, Yadav was disqualified from elections as well as from the Parliament.
