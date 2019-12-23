With Jharkhand Loss, BJP’s Presence on Indian Map Shrinks Further

The victory of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand has come as a morale boost for Opposition unity and for the grand old party, seeking to become relevant again in Indian politics, after suffering two successive defeats in general elections.

The BJP's defeat in Jharkhand comes right after major setback in Maharashtra, where the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Agadi alliance took charge of the state, despite BJP being the single-largest party, as per the mandate.

The BJP now governs in only 35 percent of India, by geographical area, as compared to its 75 percent share in March 2018.