Jewar Airport: Conditional Letter Given to Int’l Co Zurich Airport

The formal approval of the Uttar Pradesh government comes after a bidding process in which Zurich Airport beat Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited on 29 November.

The winning bid was then put up before the project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) of the state government, before being forwarded to the Cabinet.

“Four bids had come for the airport. On the basis of weighted averages, Zurich Airport International was chosen,” UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh had then said.