'May Disturb Communal Harmony:' JNU for Cancellation of ‘Ram Ke Naam’ Screening

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has published a circular objecting to the screening of a documentary, 'Ram ke Naam,' scheduled for 4 December at 9.30 pm. The JNU administration reiterated that prior permission was not sought by the group of students, in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) who released a pamphlet for the screening, from the administration.

"This is to emphasise that such an unauthorised activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the university campus. . The University stated that disciplinary action will be initiated against those responsible for the event. The students are also instructed not to get provoked by the pamphlet, which is unauthorised and unwarranted," read the circular.

JNU further stated that the concerned students are strictly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which strict disciplinary action as per the University rules may be initiated against those responsible for this event.