J&K, Ladakh Fully Integrated into Mainstream India: Centre

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, the central government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 15 September.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy made this statement, responding to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s query. Owaisi’s had asked about the impact of the decision to revoke the special status and bifurcate the erstwhile state of J-K into two UTs.