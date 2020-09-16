J&K, Ladakh Fully Integrated into Mainstream India: Centre
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy made this statement in the Lok Sabha.
The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, the central government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 15 September.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy made this statement, responding to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s query. Owaisi’s had asked about the impact of the decision to revoke the special status and bifurcate the erstwhile state of J-K into two UTs.
After the constitutional changes and reorganisation of the erstwhile state of J&K, the two union territories have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation, he said in a written reply to a question.
“...The change has brought about socio-economic development in both the new UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Empowerment of people, removal of unjust laws, bringing in equity and fairness to those discriminated since ages who are now getting their due along with comprehensive development are few of the important changes that are ushering both the new UTs towards the path of peace and progress,”Reddy said.
On 5 August 2019, the Central government had effectively nullified Article 370, which conferred special status on J-K. The government also removed Article 35A, which empowered the state legislature to define permanent residents for government jobs and property ownership. The state was reorganised into two separate administrative units of J-K and Ladakh, and they were made union territories.
