J&K: Doctors Appeal For Restoration of 4G Amid COVID-19 Fears
Strict restrictions on movement and assembly of people continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday, 21 March in Kashmir to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected four people in the Valley.
Following this, doctors, healthcare workers, researchers and students in Kashmir are taking to social media to raise concerns about restricted information due to slow speed internet, The Wire reported.
“They’re demanding restoration of full-speed 4G internet so that people can be better informed and get critical information about the coronavirus pandemic.” the report stated.
Spelling out various measures taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday, 21 March said Army facilities can be roped in for isolation purpose while training centres can also be explored for quarantine camps.
Amid Virus Fears, Doctors Find It Difficult to Access Guidelines
As the virus fear gripped the country and India prepared for a nationwide voluntary lockdown, Kashmiri doctors and locals took to Twitter to express concerns over the slow internet connections and delays in accessing healthcare information.
Four persons with travel history to foreign countries have been tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir, which has come under a virtual lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.
