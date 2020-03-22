J&K: Doctors Appeal For Restoration of 4G Amid COVID-19 Fears

Strict restrictions on movement and assembly of people continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday, 21 March in Kashmir to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected four people in the Valley.

Following this, doctors, healthcare workers, researchers and students in Kashmir are taking to social media to raise concerns about restricted information due to slow speed internet, The Wire reported.

“They’re demanding restoration of full-speed 4G internet so that people can be better informed and get critical information about the coronavirus pandemic.” the report stated.