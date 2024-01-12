ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Army Vehicles Ambushed By Terrorists in J&K's Poonch, No Casualties Reported

This comes weeks after 4 soldiers were martyred following a terrorist ambush in Poonch.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Army vehicles came under attack from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday, 12 January.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Meanwhile, search operations have been launched following the attack.

"At around 1800 today, a security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati (in) Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in progress," the Army took to X to say.

This comes just weeks after four Indian Army soldiers were martyred and a few others injured after terrorists ambushed two military vehicles in Poonch. The two Army vehicles were ferrying troops to an operation site when terrorists opened fire at the trucks on 21 December.
Topics:  Jammu and Kashmir 

