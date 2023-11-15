36 Killed, 19 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday, 15 November.
The incident: The bus, which had 55 passengers on board, skid near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway and fell 300 feet below.
"Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious," Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to X to say.
He also said that the injured persons are being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda, and that a helicopter service will be arranged to transport them.
PM announces ex-gratia: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences with the families of the victims.
"The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office said on X.
PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
