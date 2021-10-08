Jammu: Protests Against Pakistan, Thursday's Killing of Govt School Teachers

Jammu and Kashmir People Forum, on Friday, 8 October, staged a protest in Jammu against Pakistan and the killings of two government school teachers in Srinagar on Thursday, ANI reported.

The protests took place after the mortal remains of Supinder Kaur, reported to be the principal of Sangam Higher Secondary School at the Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar, were taken for last rites. Deepak Chand, a Hindu from Jammu and a teacher at the school, was the other deceased. The two were shot at from point-blank range.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, on Thursday, had said the terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was behind the attack.

The protesters raised slogans against TRF, chanting "We want justice" during the procession, which included several members of the Sikh community.