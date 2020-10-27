Any Indian Citizen Can Buy Land In J&K: Centre Notifies New Rules

In a significant move, the Centre has notified the new Land Laws for Jammu & Kashmir. A gazette notification, the Union Home Ministry has notified this on Monday, 26 October, paved way for any Indian to buy land in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir.

However, this does not include agricultural land, which can only be transferred/sold to an J&K-based agriculturist. The government can, in certain instances, authorize an agriculturist to alienate land to a non-agriculturist for sale or as means of gift or exchange.