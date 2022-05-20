10 Workers Trapped After Tunnel Collapses at J&K's Khooni Nala

At least 10 workers were reported missing after an under-construction tunnel collapsed at the Khooni Nala in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, 19 May.

The incident took place at the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a rescue operation is underway, as per the J&K Disaster Management Authority.

The army also joined the relief efforts after a small portion of about 30 to 40 metre inside the tunnel collapsed, as per Hindustan Times.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)