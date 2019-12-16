Jamia Students Protest ‘Bare-Bodied’, Demand Action Against Police
After the Jamia Millia Islamia University witnessed violent clashes with the police amid anti-CAA protests on Sunday, 15 December, several students launched a ‘bare-bodied’ protest on Monday, against ‘police excesses’.
When asked what message they wanted to convey by protesting bare-bodied, one of the students told The Quint: “We are doing this because we condemn the way the police treated our brothers and sisters yesterday (Sunday). If there really is law in this country, then we want justice.”
He further said, “There should be an investigation in whatever violence the police carried out last night. An action must be taken legally.” As he spoke, students in the background echoed his views.
‘Our Protest Based on Gandhian Principles’
Another student said, “Our movement is based on Gandhian principles, we want to do everything in a non-violent manner.”
“Our colleagues have been beaten up badly. The policemen entered bathrooms, libraries and beat up girls. Our protest is against the goons called Delhi Police,” said a research scholar who did not want to be identified, reported PTI.
As a few women escorted an injured student to narrate their ordeal to the media, some people were seen asking them not to give any statements.
“We were inside the University when the police barged in. Around 20 policemen came from gate number 7 and 50 others came from the rear gate. We told them we were not involved in the violence. They didn’t listen. They didn’t even spare women,” Khanzala, who suffered injuries to the legs and abdomen, said.
A women broke down as Khanzala showed his injuries to the media.
A few students and locals were seen clearing the roads to allow smooth movement of vehicles.
(With inputs from PTI)
