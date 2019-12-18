‘Blood on My Face, I Fled in Fear’: Jamia Student Recounts Horror

I was at the protest on 15 December with two of my friends and my cousin sister at Gate 7, after which we started moving ahead towards New Friends Colony. Everything was going smoothly, no slangs were being used and if some person even shouted anything like that, everybody else would shut him down. The men had formed a circle around the women to protect them. There were old ladies and young girls present, all walking and chanting slogans. It was as peaceful as it gets. Water and apples were being distributed, everybody was taking care of each other.

It’s at the turn at Mata Mandir when hell broke loose. A few ladies spread dupattas on the road and started praying and we all halted there so that they could finish and we’d move forward. In a fraction of a second, people started running. That’s when we heard the blast sounds.