Jaipur Blast Conspiracy: MP Officials Demolish 'Illegal' Houses of 5 Accused
Six people were arrested for conspiring to trigger a series of bomb blasts in Jaipur on Thursday, 31 March.
The Ratlam district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 1 April, razed the allegedly illegal houses of five accused arrested in the Jaipur serial bomb blast conspiracy case.
The six people arrested in the case have been identified as Imran Khan, Altamash Khan, Zubair Fakheer, Amin Khan, Amin Sherani, and Saifuddin. Saifuddin, Altamash, and Zubair were caught with 10 kg RDX explosives in Chittorgarh by the Rajasthan Police on Thursday.
The following day, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested the others.
Ratlam Collector said in a statement that the illegal constructions were in violation of the rules and provisions of the Municipal Corporation.
He tweeted on Friday,
"Collector Shri Purushottam has said that illegal property in Ratlam which were acquired by goons, mafia, illegal workmen in the city is being demolished. In this case, the illegal constructions were in violation of the rules and provisions of the Municipal Corporation and were demolished on Friday (1 April)."
The 'Illegal' Constructions
The MP Police demolished the house and poultry farm of co-accused Imran Khan, a resident of Mohan Nagar. According to the police, the entire conspiracy was hatched at the farm.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the police also demolished a bungalow of 26-year-old accused Altamash Khan, who lives in the Shauranipur area.
The front portion of 34-year-old accused Zubair Fakreb's house in Anand colony, which was allegedly erected illegally, was also demolished on Friday. Officials said that they had also demolished the house of Amin Patel, a resident of Vikram Nagar, who had illegally occupied government land.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.