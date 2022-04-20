'Cops Didn't Let Us Move Our Carts': Jahangirpuri Residents on Demolition Drive

Several carts and shops, claimed to be illegal, were demolished by bulldozers during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, 20 April.

This comes days after communal clashes broke out in the North West Delhi district during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday morning issued stay orders regarding the encroachment drive, at least until the matter was ready to be taken up by the court.

The Quint spoke to a number of residents whose shops and carts were demolished on Wednesday.