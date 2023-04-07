'Govt Has Given Itself Absolute Power': Editor's Guild on New IT Amendment Rules

In a statement issued on 7 April, the Editor's Guild of India (EGI) — one of India's leading body of news editors dedicated to "protecting press freedom" in the country — has expressed concerns over the new IT Amendment Rules notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 6 April.

"The government has given itself absolute power to determine what is fake or not, in respect of its own work, and order take down," the statement said.

What are the new IT Amendment Rules? As per the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023, any news that has been deemed “fake” by the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit will have to be taken down by all platforms, including social media platforms.

The amended rules will give powers to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to fact-check any 'fake, false or misleading' information about the central government. It can also ask social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to take down the content.