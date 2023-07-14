Chandrayaan-3 Launch: How Will India's Third Lunar Mission Land on the Moon?

Chandrayaan-3 will be propelled from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota via the Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3). The LVM-3 was formerly known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk-3). ISRO will launch Chandrayaan-3 between 2.35 and 2:45 PM IST on Friday, 14 July.

Once launched, the propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3 will push it into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO), where it will slowly orbit the Earth, before being inserted into Lunar Transfer Trajectory. Next, it'll be inserted into the Moon's orbit, and slowly approach the Moon while continuing to orbit it.