'Call About Explosion Near Israel Embassy, Nothing Found Yet': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police received a call about an explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 December, the officials said.

"This is evening several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further," Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, said in a video statement.

“There was a bomb blast call. (We are) not sure what it is exactly yet. The police and our security team are still investigating," an Israel Embassy spokesperson said, as quoted by The Indian Express.