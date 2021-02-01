MHA Extends Internet Ban at Delhi’s Borders Till 11 pm on 2 Feb

On 26 January, the police and the protesting farmers clashed in several areas. Visuals showed protesters breaking barricades and police blocking roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route.

Several protestors entered the Red Fort and waved flags, while protesters at Ghazipur, Indraprastha, ITO and parts of Central Delhi were subjected to tear gas-shelling and lathi-charge by the police. A protester died near Delhi’s ITO after his tractor overturned. Hundreds of police personnel were also reportedly injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), in a press note on Sunday, expressed concern over the fact that more than a hundred people were still reported to be missing after the Republic Day rally.