Int’l Passengers At B’Luru Airport Get ‘Home Quarantined’ Stamp
Officials wearing masks are stamping passengers at the airport.
Officials wearing masks are stamping passengers at the airport.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Int’l Passengers At B’Luru Airport Get ‘Home Quarantined’ Stamp

IANS
India

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday, 19 March, said that the state government has started marking passengers at the city airport, required to be home quarantined as a precaution to contain the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"COVID-19 passengers hands being stamped at international airport, Bengaluru. #Indiafightscorona," tweeted Sriramulu as he shared photographs of passengers being stamped at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Loading...

Also Read : Here’s Where the First 8 Patients of COVID-19 in Karnataka Went

On Wednesday evening, state Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey highlighted that some people under home quarantine are not following the procedures properly. He said the health department will stamp such people.

“It has been decided to stamp the back of palm of left hand of such passengers with a specially designed stamp which will indicate the last day of quarantine.”
Pankaj Kumar Pandey, State Health Commissioner

Also Read : DGCA Issues Airlines, Airports Measures to Combat Coronavirus

The rectangular stamp reads, "Proud to protect Karnataka, home quarantined till. With another stamp indicating the date in dd/mm/yy format."

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus positive case has emerged from Kodagu, taking the total positive cases to 15 in Karnataka.

"First in Kodagu today. The infection was confirmed and the man had just returned from a tour of Saudi Arabia," said Sriramulu.

The health minister said the new case is being treated in isolation at a hospital.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...