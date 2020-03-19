Int’l Passengers At B’Luru Airport Get ‘Home Quarantined’ Stamp
Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday, 19 March, said that the state government has started marking passengers at the city airport, required to be home quarantined as a precaution to contain the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
"COVID-19 passengers hands being stamped at international airport, Bengaluru. #Indiafightscorona," tweeted Sriramulu as he shared photographs of passengers being stamped at the Kempegowda International Airport.
On Wednesday evening, state Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey highlighted that some people under home quarantine are not following the procedures properly. He said the health department will stamp such people.
The rectangular stamp reads, "Proud to protect Karnataka, home quarantined till. With another stamp indicating the date in dd/mm/yy format."
Meanwhile, a new coronavirus positive case has emerged from Kodagu, taking the total positive cases to 15 in Karnataka.
"First in Kodagu today. The infection was confirmed and the man had just returned from a tour of Saudi Arabia," said Sriramulu.
The health minister said the new case is being treated in isolation at a hospital.
