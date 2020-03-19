Int’l Passengers At B’Luru Airport Get ‘Home Quarantined’ Stamp

The rectangular stamp reads, "Proud to protect Karnataka, home quarantined till. With another stamp indicating the date in dd/mm/yy format."

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus positive case has emerged from Kodagu, taking the total positive cases to 15 in Karnataka.

"First in Kodagu today. The infection was confirmed and the man had just returned from a tour of Saudi Arabia," said Sriramulu.

The health minister said the new case is being treated in isolation at a hospital.