Interim Relief to TISS Student Booked for Pro-Sharjeel Slogan

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 11 February, granted interim protection from arrest to TISS student Kris Chudawala, who has been booked for sedition for allegedly raising slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam – arrested for sedition over “provocative speech”.

Kris, who has been referred to by his deadname, Urvashi Chudawala, in the FIR, reportedly raised the slogans at the Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering on 1 February.