‘We Are Gearing Up For an Influx of Patients’: TN Docs On COVID-19

Dr Rakesh* (name changed), who works in the COVID-19 ward in a government hospital in Chennai, explained that as per the guidelines by the Director of Medical Education, the doctors working in any hospital in this specific ward have been divided into three teams. At any time only two teams of doctors will be working on shifts and the third team needs to rest for a week in quarantine. And the cycle repeats.

“This is to ensure that even if a few doctors are exposed to the virus, there is a backup team to attend to the patients. Technically, medical professionals need to be in quarantine for at least two weeks, but I believe that doesn’t seem possible,” said Dr Nirvin* (name changed), who also works in a government hospital in Chennai.

Dr Rakesh who has been working in the coronavirus special ward for weeks now, said, “Right now only the elite and the most aware people are coming to get themselves checked. One lady came from Bahrain, a country which has only a few cases, and she had only subjective symptoms. But if a person is traveling from countries where COVID-19 cases have been detected, then even if they don’t have a fever and just a dry cough, it is the rule that we test them.”