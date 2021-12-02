Just Like Indira Gandhi, People Won't Excuse PM Modi: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 2 December, said that people wouldn't excuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he handled the whole farmers' protest issue.

Banerjee also compared PM Modi to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who had declared a state of emergency in the country in 1975.

"Indiraji was a very powerful leader, but the message reached - 'emergency, emergency, emergency'. She apologised in 1977, but people did not excuse her. Our PM has apologised to farmers, but the message has already reached, so he won't be excused either," Banerjee said, as per NDTV.

"Today, he has repealed the farm laws without discussion. But why did he repeal the farm laws... because of the UP election. Everybody knows that. They are also afraid. Don't think they (the BJP) are very safe. Only the country must be saved. Don't worry. Everything will work out," she added.