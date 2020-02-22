DRDO Anti-Drone System to Be Deployed for Trump-Modi Roadshow

An indigenously developed anti-drone system will be part of the elaborate security arrangement for US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad. Ahead of his visit, the system was successfully tested on Friday, 21 February, reported news agency ANI.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this defence system can detect and identify and terminate drones, which are small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). These remotely controlled drones could be used to carry out attacks, with explosives attached to them.