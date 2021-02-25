Moody’s Raises FY22 Growth Estimate to 13.7%, Expects -7% For FY21

Rating agency Moody's on Thursday, 25 February revised India's growth projection for the fiscal year starting from 1 April 2021 to 13.7% from 10.8%, which was the estimate earlier.

The change followed the normalisation of activity and the growing confidence in the market as the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in the country, they said.

Further, the agency also revised its estimated contraction for the current financial year. The agency informed that it expects the economy to contract 7%, which is lower than its previous estimate of 10.6%.

Moody's Investors Service Associate Managing Director (Sovereign Risk) Gene Fang said, "Our current expectation is that in the current fiscal ending March 2021, the economy would contract 7%. We expect a rebound of 13.7% growth in the next fiscal on the normalisation of activity and base effects," Livemint quoted.