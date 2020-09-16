Indian Soldier Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Rajouri

An Indian soldier was martyred and two others were wounded on Tuesday, 15 September, when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

Defence Spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said, “Naik Aneesh Thomas, who was injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector, succumbed (to injuries) in the hospital today,” reported news agency IANS.