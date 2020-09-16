Indian Soldier Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Rajouri
Pakistan has so far this year violated ceasefire along the LoC 3,186 times, killing 24 civilians.
An Indian soldier was martyred and two others were wounded on Tuesday, 15 September, when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.
Defence Spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said, “Naik Aneesh Thomas, who was injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector, succumbed (to injuries) in the hospital today,” reported news agency IANS.
“Naik Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the other two soldiers, including the officer is undergoing treatment at the military hospital, PTI reported.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, Anand stated.
“Indian army retaliated befittingly. Some injuries have been reported,” the spokesman said.
“Pakistan is trying to push terrorists and smuggle weapons into Jammu and Kashmir. The number of ceasefire violations is a clear indication that they want to keep the pot boiling when the Army engaged in a border row with China,” an officer told NDTV.
Pakistan has so far this year violated ceasefire along the LoC 3,186 times, killing 24 civilians besides injuring 100 others, reported IANS.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI and IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.