China Gives No Clarity on When Indian Ship Can Discharge Cargo

Another Indian ship, according to PTI, had recently been in a similar situation.

Jag Anand, with its 23 Indian sailors, had waited for six months to unload its Australian coal cargo. They had travelled to a Japanese port to change the crew, following China’s refusal to entertain them due to COVID protocols.

According to PTI, one million USD was spent by the shipping company to arrange the change of crew in Japan.

Jag Anand has now returned to join the queue at Jingtang port.