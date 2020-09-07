Indian Railways to Operate 80 More Special Trains from 12 Sept

Besides the 230 trains operating as of now, the Indian Railways has decided to operate 80 more trains from 12 September, for which reservations will start from 10 September, Railways CEO VK Yadav said on Saturday, 5 September.

"We have decided to operate 80 more special trains from 12 September and reservations for these will open on 10 September," he said while addressing a virtual press conference.

The CEO said that the national transporter will monitor special trains and wherever there is demand for a train or the waiting list is long, the Railways will run a clone train.

As for running trains for candidates appearing in various exams across the country, Yadav said: "We will run trains whenever there is request from the state governments for exams and other such purposes."